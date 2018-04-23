Watford Skipper Set to Miss Remaining Matches After Suffering Foot Injury in Stalemate

Watford striker Troy Deeney is set to miss the remainder of the Premier League season after the 29-year-old suffered an injury to his right foot during the Hornets match against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Deeney was spotted leaving Vicarage Road with his foot protected by a surgical boot after the goalless draw, and it is expected that the club's captain won't be rushed back before the summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Watford currently sit nine points above the relegation zone and they are expected to retain their Premier League status for another season despite tough matches against Tottenham and Manchester United still to come for Javi Gracia's side.

But the Hornets will be without their joint second top goalscorer for their upcoming trips to Wembley and Old Trafford, as well as a home match against Newcastle United, according to the Mirror.

Chris Smalling has more goals from open play this season than Troy Deeney. — Aadil (@aadilsham) April 18, 2018

Deeney has once again been a vital player for Watford this season, with six goals across all competitions proving to be a better tally than what record signing Andre Gray (four), and Stefano Okaka (one), have combined.

Gracia's side will now be hoping that star man Richarlison can rediscover his early season form as Watford look to secure a mid-table finish this season, but the Brazil Under-20 international hasn't scored a Premier League goal since November.