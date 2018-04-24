Change of Agent Boosts Tottenham Hopes of Landing Outcast Barcelona Midfielder

Tottenham have reportedly jumped to the front of the queue to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, as a result of the player changing agents.

The Portugal international was previously represented by Jorge Mendes, but has recently changed, and is now represented by Paul Martin, whose clients include Ross Barkley and John Stones. According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, the change of representation means that Tottenham could now be in pole position to land the Euro 2016 winner.





Both Juventus and AC Milan have been monitoring Gomes for some time, while Liverpool have also been mentioned as a possible destination. The former Valencia player's previous agent was reportedly close with both Italian clubs, with initial talks over the player said to have taken place.

However, Spurs have also been showing interest in the 24-year-old for some time, and the change of agent may work in their advantage, with initial talks between the Italian clubs and the player's previous mentors now not relevant.

The midfielder has found game time hard to come by at Barcelona, having only made six La Liga starts this season.

He admitted last month that he was unhappy at the club, especially because of criticism that he has been receiving from both the club's fans and the outside media.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

A move away from the Nou Camp in the summer may be seen as the best option for both the player and the club.

Gomes has been on the Barcelona books since a move from La Liga rivals Valencia in the summer of 2016, for a fee believed to be around £29.3m, but has reportedly been on the look out to move on for some time.

Tottenham will now be keeping a close eye on Gomes' situation over the next few weeks.