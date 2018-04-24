Crystal Palace Weighing Up Summer Move for Australia International

Crystal Palace are weighing up a summer transfer move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Massimo Luongo.

The Australian has been the star in an otherwise lacklustre QPR side this season, putting in a number of impressive displays in the centre of the park, whilst also demonstrating a real eye for goal.

According to the Daily Mirror (via Sky Sports), Crystal Palace want to bolster their midfield ranks this summer and have been keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old - who was included on the Ballon d'Or long list in 2015.

Harry Hubbard/GettyImages

Luongo has two years remaining on his contract and will be hoping his performances for the Socceroos in this summers World Cup will persuade a Premier League team to take the chance on him.

The Rs are still feeling the pinch from financial fair play and if a side were to come in for their prized asset, the club will have little choice but let the former Tottenham man go.

QPR's director of football Les Ferdinand backed this sentiment up earlier this month admitting that it would be "impossible to hold on to him" if Luongo continues his fine form from midfield.

Paul Kane/GettyImages

Luongo has made 39 appearances for QPR this term, chipping in with 6 goals and a further 3 assists from midfield.

The Australian's first move on English soil was to Tottenham in 2011. However, the midfielder failed to make an impact at White Heart Lane and after successful loan spells with lower league side Swindon Town, Luongo joined the Robins on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old then moved to QPR in 2015 for a fee of £3.7m and has gone on to feature over 100 times for the club.