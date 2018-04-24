Ian Wright Warns Roma About Former Star Mohamed Salah Ahead of Liverpool Showdown

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested that Roma will be facing a different Mohamed Salah than they are used to when they travel to Anfield for tonight's first leg Champions League semi final clash with Liverpool.

Wright told the Sun that Salah is not the £30m footballer who helped them secure second spot in Serie A last season, but rather a more determined and threatening £100m star who is currently breaking domestic records in England.

Salah has also been in superb form for Liverpool in the Champions League, with the Reds reaching the semi finals for the first time since 2007.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

"How ironic, then, that tonight he will be the biggest barrier to his old club when the Italians come to Anfield for the first leg of their European semi-final showdown," said Wright, who believes Roma should know Salah's game best, and he also emphasised that the Egyptian is a much more dangerous player this season.

"Very skilful, very diminutive, very tricky... but what they won't know is that the player in front of them now is also a lot more driven and a proper goal monster.

"The Mo Salah they will be facing tonight is a £100m superstar who could really run them ragged."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Salah won the PFA Player of the Year award on Sunday evening for his exceptional season with Liverpool and is also leading the race to win the Premier League Golden Boot award at the end of the season.





He became the fourth person to score 31 goals or more in a Premier League season after scoring Liverpool's season goal against West Brom over the weekend and has a total of 41 goals in all competitions.

Salah scored 15 goals in 31 Serie A appearances for Roma last season, but it has emphatically only taken him 33 Premier League matches to scores the 31 goals for Liverpool this season. He has also scored eight goals in this season's Champions league.