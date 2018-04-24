Newcastle Fans Call for Club to Sell Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fund Bid to Sign Kenedy Permanently

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Newcastle fans have suggested that the club should sell Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, in order to fund the purchase of loan star Kenedy.

Kenedy joined the Magpies on loan from Chelsea in January, and has impressed with his performances on the left flank. The 22-year-old has two goals and two assists to his name, and has started all ten league fixtures for Rafa Benitez's side since his move, with the Spanish manager confirming that the club will attempt to bring Kenedy back to St James' Park next season.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

However, the Daily Mail reports, how the Liverpool boss has admitted that the clubs best chance to secure the young Brazilian would be on another loan spell, which has led to fans coming up with a plan to land Kenedy on a permanent deal.

The Newcastle faithful have called for the club to sell Mitrovic, who is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Fulham, in order to fund a bid for Kenedy. Fans have been against the sale of the Serbia international in the past, but many are in agreement that if selling Mitrovic will allow them to land Kenedy then the deal should be done.

