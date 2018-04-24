Report Claims On-Loan Borussia Dortmund Hotshot Interested in Permanent Switch From Chelsea

Michy Batshuayi is reportedly open to discussing a permanent switch to Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

That is according to Goal, who have reported that the striker, currently on loan from Chelsea, is interested in heading to the Bundesliga club for good if the two clubs can come to an agreement over a fee.

Batshuayi was in sensational form for Dortmund before an ankle injury curtailed his 2017/18 campaign, with nine goals registered in 14 games before he was sidelined ahead of the league clash with Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

And the 24-year-old could be heading for the exit door at Stamford Bridge if Dortmund manage to convince Chelsea to sell him for a decent offer, although the Blues are said to be holding out for a mammoth £50m for his signature.

Dortmund had tried to insert a clause in the six-month loan deal that brought Batshuayi to Westfalenstadion in the January transfer window, but Chelsea rejected those pleas for fear that Die Borussen may land him on the cheap.

It seems that it was the right call to make on their part, with each goal that Batshuayi notches adding more cash onto his asking price as a result.

Les super-héros ne se blessent jamais. Maintenant que Dortmund est sain et sauf, j’ai rejoint l’équipe d’ @avengers pour préparer au mieux la Coupe du Monde. Merci @disneybe pour leur confiance. 🦇 @marvel #avengersinfinitywar pic.twitter.com/7o1aog4CkS — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) April 23, 2018

Batshuayi had grown frustrated with the lack of starts and minutes on the field under Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, and made just four starts in the first half of this term before Dortmund came calling for his services.

Dortmund have already expressed their own interest in completing a permanent deal for Batshuayi, and their chances of securing him may rest on whether Conte remains in charge in west London past the season's end.

The Italian could be sacked by Chelsea this summer after their failure to defend the Premier League title and over his moaning about not being backed in the market sufficiently, and whoever may take over from him may decide to run the rule over Batshuayi themselves.

Furthermore, Alvaro Morata could be sold after an indifferent maiden campaign in the capital, and Batshuayi may be needed as back up to Olivier Giroud or any other striker Chelsea could sign in the close season.

