Barcelona Understood to Be Preparing Summer Move For Talented Real Betis Prospect

Barcelona are looking to step up their interest in Real Betis' creative midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer, according to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Although no official contact has been made between the two clubs, it appears that Barcelona have grown very fond of the midfielder during the season, with a summer move being mooted following a string of impressive performances.

The 22-year old has played a key part in Real Betis' successful season thus far, with Los Verdiblancos currently sitting fifth in La Liga. The creative midfielder has scored twice, as well as registering six assists in his 26 appearances.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Though those statistics may not break any records, the Spanish youngster has clearly done enough to impress the Barca hierarchy, with representatives of the Catalan club reportedly scouting Fabian in Betis' 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid on Sunday,

The La Liga leaders are believed to be keen on strengthening their midfield options in the summer, with departures from the current squad looking increasingly likely. Club legend Andres Iniesta is expected to move to the riches of the Chinese Super League, whilst Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes is believed to be also be seeking a summer exit.

Betis renewed the Spanish midfielder's contract in January to keep him at the club until 2023, though it's unlikely this will deter Barcelona in their pursuit of his services, particularly as his new contract only contains a release clause of €30m.