Former Arsenal Star Claims Alexandre Lacazette Is Key to Gunners Chances Against Atletico Madrid

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas believes that Alexandre Lacazette could be the man that leads the Gunners to victory over Atletico Madrid on Thursday night in the first leg of the two side's Europa League semi-final tie at the Emirates.

 

In his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas wrote (via the Sport Review), that despite the current circumstances at Arsenal, with Arsene Wenger's announcement that he will leave the club at the end of the summer, the team was not overly convincing on the weekend against West Ham United.

Arsenal FC v CSKA Moskva - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Leg One
Arsenal FC v CSKA Moskva - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Leg One

“I thought it was a really strange selection not starting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Alexandre Lacazette has found himself some scoring form but he’s probably still thinking he wishes his move to Atletico Madrid had gone through in the summer," said Nicholas who made over a 150 appearances for Arsenal in the 1980's.

 

Arsenal's important 4-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday saw the 26-year-old Lacazette continue his fine goal scoring form of late, scoring twice in the second half. Lacazette has scored six goals in his last six games for Arsenal in all competitions and looks to have finally found the form that made him a wanted man by Arsenal in last summer's transfer window.

 

Nicholas however, believes that although there's not much to separate the two teams, Atletico Madrid could be the better team defensively; an area that has caused a lot of problems for Arsenal this season.

 

“Atletico are heavy favourites for me with their defensive strength and Arsenal’s backline constantly making me nervous. How Shkodran Mustafi is still in the team is beyond me, but the competition isn’t really there."

Arsenal would be desperate to finish Wenger's career on a high and winning the Europa League will place them back in the Champions League for next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)