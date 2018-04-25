Mohamed Salah Loves Terrace Chants & Reveals What Liverpool Teammates Recite to Him in Dressing Room

Mohamed Salah's rise has been the story of the season, taking the Premier League and indeed all of Europe by storm, with 43 goals in 47 appearances this season.

After a club record near £37m fee for Liverpool, the Salah deal actually attracted some questions and criticism from certain fans initially.

I love how savage you are against Salah 😂😂 you’re right tho - the man will fail in England as he did once before — Ahmed Ali (@ahmed_cfc) June 22, 2017

Hindsight is a wonderful thing. Salah has instead thrived under Jurgen Klopp but even the manager himself would have to admit he’s been left in awe at the heights the player has reached.

Liverpool have a new legend on their hands and it’s not just the fans who are showing their appreciation for the talismanic winger. Salah’s teammates are just as much indebted to the Egyptian, and they want to make sure he knows it.

Salah has been the inspiration for a number of terrace chants this season, including a viral song to the tune of Sugar, Sugar by The Archies. The player himself is believed to be very fond of the terrace chants, recently admitting that his teammates often recite them in the dressing room.

Mo Salah discussing Liverpool's now famous chant is BEAUTIFUL! ❤️🎵👑



Salah is loving life at Liverpool but his form has attracted interest from Europe’s top clubs, most notably Real Madrid.

Liverpool are obviously eager to hold on to their star man, as club captain Jordan Henderson said as quoted by ESPN: "He's a fantastic player and up there with the world's best.

“There will be other clubs that want to maybe take him away. But I feel as though he's in a great place, with a great set of lads, great team and a great manager going in the right direction.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"We want to create our history, win things here. I think that will be very special and I'm sure Mo will want to be part of that. He's a very big part of it now and I'm sure he will be for many years to come."

Salah continued his impressive season by inspiring his side to a resounding 5-2 win over Roma in the Champions League semi final.

He can also make history by setting a new record for goals scored in a 38 game season. Salah is just one goal shy of the record and, with Stoke City, Chelsea and Brighton still to play, he’ll be hoping to cap off the season in some style.