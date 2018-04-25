Philippe Coutinho May Now Regret Ignoring Jurgen Klopp's Words Following December 2016 Talks

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Liverpool are executing manager Jurgen Klopp's vision of a culture shift at the highest level of European football.

Klopp saw former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho as the potential star in European advancement and explained his plan to the Brazilian star in 2016, according to a fantastic piece from JOE's Melissa Reddy.

The Liverpool manager held multiple chats with Coutinho at the club's Melwood training ground just over a year ago, during which he explained that a culture shift was starting to take place within European football. 

The top level, currently dominated by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich is becoming increasingly attainable for clubs of Liverpool's stature.

Klopp reportedly told Coutinho that he could be the star in his vision, with the opportunity to go down as a club legend.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The Brazilian playmaker may now be starting to regret ignoring Klopp's vision, instead favouring a move to Barcelona in the winter transfer window. His new side were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter final stage, while Liverpool now have one foot in the final following Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Roma.

Speaking after the game, Klopp told reporters at his post-match press conference that he knows his side still have work to do if they are to advance to the final.

"Now we have to work again in Rome. That’s no problem," Klopp said.

"There would have been work for us to do if we’d won 5-0 because Roma would have tried everything to strike back anyway. That’s not a big difference. And what I learned tonight is that we can win the second game as well, even when it will be different. Roma need to score goals against us.

"I said it a few times and it should not sound like a warning or whatever, but we are not Barcelona. They are one of the two or three best teams in the world and they won so many things in the last few years. We didn’t. So we will fight with all we have for that result again."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)