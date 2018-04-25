RB Leipzig Sporting Director Ralf Rangnick Dismisses 'Nothing' Rumours Surrounding Arsenal Vacancy

Ralf Rangnick has dismissed suggestions that he is in the frame for the Arsenal manager's job after speculation linked him with the upcoming vacancy.

Sky Sports had claimed that the Leipzig sporting director was on the Gunners' shortlist to replace the outgoing Arsene Wenger, but Rangnick was quoted by German newspaper Kicker as he scoffed at the rumours.

Asked if he was aware of the supposed interest in his services, Rangnick merely stated: "We know nothing and concentrate fully on the season finale."

These Ralf Rangnick to Arsenal rumours feels like the managerial equivalent of packing a team with playmakers and no striker. Mislintat, Rangnick, Sanllehi. Three (sort of) directors of football. False manager in the dugout. — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) April 24, 2018

Various reports in the media home and abroad have tipped plenty of candidates to take over from Wenger when he steps down from the role he had held for 22 years.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta, Nice gaffer Lucien Favre, ex-Barcelona chief Luis Enrique and former Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti, have all been touted as possible replacements since the announcement was made late last week.

Rangnick is the latest name to be thrown into the ring, however, with Sky alleging that he is on Arsenal's shortlist of candidates to enter the dugout at the Emirates ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Wenger on Enrique: "I have a high opinion of him but I do not want to influence the job for the next manager. Of course I have a high opinion of Luis Enrique." — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 25, 2018

(You may also be interested in Patrick Vieira 'Ready' to Answer Arsenal Call As Race for Arsene Wenger Replacement Hots Up)



The German has plenty of experience of managing at club level and boasts the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp as ardent fans of his work in their homeland.

Arsenal's new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is also a fellow diehard fan, while retiring Arsenal centre back Per Mertesacker was handed his senior debut by the 59-year-old at Hannover many moons ago.

It would seem that Rangnick doesn't wish to be involved in the ongoing speculation over the next Arsenal boss though, and it may be wise for the Gunners to look elsewhere in their pursuit of the man tasked with following legendary boss Wenger in the hotseat.

