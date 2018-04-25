Robin van Persie Left Lost for Words After Mohamed Salah's Showing Against Roma

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Just like most football fans on Tuesday night, Robin van Persie found it difficult to explain the incredible nature of Mohamed Salah's performance against Roma in Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

 

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker took to Twitter to express his opinion on the Egyptian's performance for Liverpool, but instead of loading the tweet with words, Van Persie just used emojis to sum up Salah's night. The 25-year-old netted two goals and provided two assists in a clinical 5-2 victory that has left Jurgen Klopp's side with one foot in the final and in a strong position heading into next week's second leg.

Salah has been in red hot form this season and is the leading goal scorer in the Premier League and Champions League, boasting with a total of 43 goals in all competitions. Salah opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a sublime strike that found the top left corner, before chipping Roma goalkeeper Allison Becker 10 minutes later to make it 2-0 at the break.

 

Salah then also set up Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino in the second half for Liverpool's third and fourth goal before being subbed for Danny Ings in the 75th minute. Salah became only the fourth person in Premier League history to score 31 goals or more in a season and is also the first player to score in 23 matches in a Premier League season.

 

Roma on the other hand will be hoping to turn the tie around just like they did against Barcelona in the previous round and the two goals they managed to score in the final 10 minutes against Liverpool will definitely give them some motivation heading into the second leg.

Liverpool signed Salah from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a then club-record fee of £36.9m and was named the PFA Player of the Year on Sunday evening

