Arsenal Understood to Be Tracking Bundesliga Duo as Gunners Look to Strengthen Defensive Options

Arsenal are interested in signing young Bundesliga defensive duo Felix Uduokhai and Abdou Diallo in the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are believed to be keen on strengthening their defensive options, with the Daily Mail reporting that they have identified the two rising stars as potential targets. Uduokhai has performed well this season with VFL Wolfsburg, while Diallo has put in a series of impressive performances at Mainz, despite their struggles in Germany's top flight this season.

Arsene Wenger’s side have struggled defensively this season, and with Per Mertesacker retiring at the end of this campaign, the Gunners will undoubtedly be in the market for new blood heading into next season.

20-year-old Uduokhai started his career at 1860 Munich, before signing a five-year contract at with Wolfsburg last summer following Die Löwen's relegation. Injury problems have restricted him to just 17 appearances this season, though Gunners scout Sven Mislintat is said to be keeping a close eye on his progress.





He has represented Germany at both Under-19 and Under-20 level, though he is also eligible to play for Nigeria at senior level.

Diallo meanwhile has shone in the heart of Mainz's defence since arriving from AS Monaco last summer, with the French Under-21 international having moved to the Opel Arena for a fee of around €5m.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

He has made 19 Bundesliga appearances this season, with the 21-year-old earning praise for his composure and reading of the game. He has also proved to be somewhat of danger at set piece situations also, scoring twice this season to help steer Mainz away from the automatic relegation places.

Despite their interest, Arsenal are unlikely to make a move for any players this summer until they have appointed a new manager to replace Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman announced last week that he was to depart the Emirates Stadium after 22 years at the helm, with former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique among the favourites to take the post.