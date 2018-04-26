Diego Simeone Distances Himself From Arsenal Job Claiming 'No Contact' Has Been Made by Gunners

Diego Simeone has confirmed that he has had 'no contact' from Arsenal about replacing Arsene Wenger.

The Atletico Madrid manager spoke to the press (as quoted by the Metro) ahead of his team's Europa League semi final first leg clash with Arsenal on Wednesday, and was quizzed on the upcoming vacancy in north London.



Simeone has been spoken about by the Gunners' fanbase as a potential replacement for Wenger, who will step down at the end of the season after 22 years at the helm, but the Argentine admitted that he had received no word of an approach from the Premier League team for his services.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He stated: "No, I haven’t spoken with anyone at Arsenal."

Wenger announced that he will leave Arsenal in the close season after winning three top flight titles and seven FA Cups, and speculation has been rife about who will replace the legendary gaffer in the hotseat from next term onwards.

There has been an outpouring of praise and tributes to the veteran Frenchman since last week's reveal, and Simeone added his voice to that number as he explained how Wenger had remained at the top of the game for so long.

He continued: "The first thing that comes to mind is admiration for [Wenger]. He’s had to reinvent himself. I see myself as a young coach and I want to observe him and learn from him.

"The position he has occupied in football is wonderful. Given the love he [Wenger] has for Arsenal he will want his team to continue winning. It’s always great to take ideas from a coach like Wenger."

Simeone's squad has been boosted by the return to fitness of star striker Diego Costa ahead of the bout on Thursday, and the Atleti boss backed the former Chelsea man will be motivated to face one of the teams he loved to play against in England.



He added: "In terms of Diego he is just as motivated as our backup keeper. We are all motivated. Arsenal will demand us to be at our best."