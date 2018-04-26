Jordan Henderson Posts Heartfelt Message to Liverpool Fan Injured Ahead of Roma Clash

Jordan Henderson has posted a heartfelt message to a critically-ill Liverpool fan on social media, after violence marred the build-up to his team's clash with Roma.

The Reds captain took to Instagram to offer his support to the family of 53-year-old lifelong fan Sean Cox, who was set upon by a gang of Giallorossi Ultras outside Anfield ahead of the first leg of the Champions League semi final tie.

Liverpool and Roma condemned the terrible attacks on Liverpool supporters both in the city centre and on Walton Breck Road in the hours and minutes before kick off. There has been an outpouring of good wishes to Mr Cox by many fans and players alike, with the hope that he will pull through.

Henderson has since added his voice to that growing number as he took to Instagram to offer his thoughts to Mr Cox and his family at this trying time.

The caption accompanying his image read: "The thoughts and prayers of all the players are with the Liverpool fan who is currently very poorly in hospital, after being badly hurt ahead of our game last night.

"He came to watch a football match and support our team - the only result that matters to us now is that he recovers and can return home to be with his family and loved ones. You'll Never Walk Alone."

Didn’t see the game last night so it’s kind of passed me by. Whatever this season will be will be but nothing matters as much as Sean Cox making a full recovery. Thinking of Sean, his family and his friends. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) April 25, 2018

(You may also be interested in Liverpool Tell Real Madrid to Forget Signing Mohamed Salah for Record-Equalling £200m Deal)



Two Italian men - 20-year-old Filippo Lombardi and 29-year-old Daniele Sciusco - have been charged with violent disorder by the relevant authorities on Merseyside for their part in the act, with Mr Lombardi also hit with a grievous bodily harm charge at South Sefton Magistrates' Court.

Mr. Cox suffered head injuries after being assaulted outside Liverpool's home ground before the 5-2 pummelling of Roma after a small number of the Serie A fanbase slipped past a police cordon to incite riots and cause trouble among the mingling Liverpool contingent.

He is bring treated by medical staff at Walton Neurological Centre and has been described as a 'popular' member of the St. Peter's Gaelic Football Club in Dunboyne.

