Liverpool Request 'Extraordinary Meeting' to Ensure Safety of Fans Travelling to Rome

Liverpool have taken what is described as the 'exceptional measure' of requesting an 'extraordinary meeting' in Rome in a bid to ensure the safety and wellbeing of fans travelling to the Italian capital for the Champions League semi final second leg next week.

The meeting will bring together 'all the major stakeholders who share responsibility for the wellbeing of Liverpool supporters making the journey'.

Liverpool officials are set to join representatives from Roma and UEFA as well as Italian police and security on Friday to discuss 'specific ongoing concerns' surrounding Wednesday's game.

A Reds statement explained, "Liverpool have sought clarity on a number of issues surrounding the matchday operation since the draw was made and is hoping this extraordinary meeting will provide the necessary reassurances and essential information. "This, if provided, will allow the club to fully inform supporters of the measures that will be in place."

It follows on the events that surrounded the first leg when a Liverpool fan was left in critical condition after being attacked by Roma supporters. Two Italian men have been charged over the incident and have been remanded in custody ahead of a court date in May.

Another Roma fan pleaded guilty to throwing coins and has been fined £415, as well as being banned from attending football matches in England or Wales for a period of five years.