Liverpool Tell Real Madrid to Forget Signing Mohamed Salah Even for Record-Equalling £200m Deal

Liverpool have reportedly informed Real Madrid that they will not even entertain a record equalling £200m offer for superstar Mohamed Salah.

The Reds are desperate to hold on to the forward who has been sensational form for them all season long, and the Daily Mail has alleged that they have already told Real that they will be unsuccessful with any and all bids for the Egypt international.

Such has been the terrific nature of Salah's displays this term - the winger plundering an extraordinary 43 goals in just 46 appearances - Liverpool are even mulling over whether to hand him an improved deal just 12 months after his arrival from Roma.

Salah currently earns around £90,000-a-week but Jurgen Klopp's side want to reward the PFA Player of the Year for his outstanding performances and to try and keep him out of Real's clutches.

Los Blancos have been monitoring the 25-year-old's progression from afar since December time, and have even cooled their interest in long-term target Eden Hazard with the view that Salah may be more of a worthwhile chase.

Liverpool, however, will not consider any approaches for the ex-Basel and Chelsea man and their position will be further strengthened by the fact that Salah has no buy-out clause in his current contract.

How long before a bid from Real Madrid or Barcelona for @mosalah can’t be long before he leaves — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 24, 2018

The Premier League team are also on good terms with Salah's agent Ramy Abbas and hold the belief that contract negotiations would be swift and conclusive as they look to fight off any Real advances for last summer's £37m signing.

Real head coach Zinedine Zidane spoke about Salah during his club's triumphant win at the Club World Cup, but Salah's valuation is thought to have more than doubled since then due to his frightening form in front of goal.

Salah is only three goals shy of equalling the Premier League record for most goals scored in a single campaign - 34 - and would tie with England legends Alan Shearer and Andy Cole if he does.

However, that duo bagged their haul during a 42-game season and Salah would certainly eclipse them if he did it in four fewer matches.

