Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Says Returning Loan Stars Will Not Be Allowed to Train With First Team

With the Championship season due to finish on May 5, a number of Newcastle players will be returning to the club following spells on loan.

With two games of the Premier League season to left to play after the Championship ends, these returning loan stars could in theory play for Newcastle again before the end of the season.

However, with everyone in his existing squad available to play, Rafael Benitez has said there is no room in the team for the returning players and they will have to train with the academy for the remainder of the season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Some players will come back," Benitez told the Chronicle. "I need to have a meeting with Steve Nickson (head of recruitment) and Ben Dawson (Under-23s coach) about it."





The likes of Jack Colback, Adam Armstrong, Sean Longstaff, Alex Gilliead, and Jamie Sterry are all due back at Newcastle after loan spells in the Football League. Aleksandar Mitrovic could also return if Fulham avoid the Championship playoffs.





"At the moment we don’t need more bodies because everybody is available. We even have a problem when we play 11 vs 11 in training because somebody is left out.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Newcastle Fans Call for Club to Sell Loanee to Fund Permanent Deal for Chelsea Winger)

"In terms of competition, it’s difficult for them. As I say we have had to leave a couple of players out of training. So we can't bring in more players if we are leaving some out.

"We have to make sure they (the current first team squad) get minutes in training so they compete in the squad to play."

Mitrovic has played 15 games for Fulham, and hes already got 11 goals for them, compared to the 65 games and 14 goals for Newcastle... — Charl (@CharlEdits) April 21, 2018

Four wins on the bounce have helped to take Newcastle above that all important 40 point mark in the Premier League. Now in tenth place, the Magpies can consider themselves safe from relegation despite defeat in their last game against Everton.

Benitez admits that he may rotate his squad for the final four league games, but only for the players who are already in his squad and not for the returning loanees.

"I have repeated the team, but now maybe I will make some changes and give some players the opportunity to impress in the last few games. They know that they have to keep training well and maybe it will be easier for me to send the message across that I want to make changes.





"Now everybody has the option to do well for the team."