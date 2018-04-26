Newcastle Interested in Striker 'Dreaming' of Move to Tyneside

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Hull City striker Abel Hernandez as the Uruguayan will be available on a free transfer, after his contract at the Championship club will expire this summer.

According to a report in Uruguayan news website Ovation Digital, Newcastle have asked about asked about taking Abel Hernandez from Hull City at the end of the season.

PABLO PORCIUNCULA/GettyImages

Quotes from the 27-year-old back in 2014 suggest that a move to St James' Park would appeal massively. Hernandez told Gazzetta dello Sport that he was dreaming of a move to Tyneside four years ago.

He said: "I dream of Newcastle, Real or Atletico for the future.

"(In the summer) I decided to stay because I owned it to (Palermo owner) Maurizio Zamparini and the fans.”

The ex Palermo man's dream may come true this summer. Although Hernandez has missed much of the campaign through a long-term injury sustained back in August, he has impressed since his recovery, scoring eight goals in his last 10 games.

It's believed Rafa Benitez feel's that Hernandez would be a good addition to the Newcastle forward line, and would provide something different to what Newcastle's strikers already have.

Newcastle's incredible 2018 has been built around a strong defensive unit, so a hunt for a new striker isn't surprising as the Magpies strikers haven't been prolific to say the least.