Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Have Put Clubs on Alert With Decision to Drop Price for Star Pair

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Clubs including Manchester UnitedChelsea and Tottenham have reportedly been put on high alert as Real Madrid are willing to drop their asking price for both Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, according to notorious Spanish outlet Don Balon (via TeamTalk).

Both players have been strongly linked with the exit door at the Bernabéu Stadium over the last few months.

The report claims that president of Real Florentino Perez has dropped the price of both players, with the two starts now reportedly available for just €70m (£61.1m). 


Although, the report does later claim that the price would be the starting point of any negotiations between clubs over the future of the two stars. 

Bidding wars could see the price for both will see that figure rise to nearer £100m, according to the report. 

9️⃣

A post shared by Karim Benzema (@karimbenzema) on

If the starting price that has been reported is accurate, it may encourage any clubs that have shown a interest in the players to make the first move. 


Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Wales star Gareth Bale, while a return to Tottenham has also been mentioned as a possibility for the 28-year-old.

Bale joined Real from Tottenham in the summer of 2013, and has gone onto score 81 goals in 183 appearances for the Spanish club. 

Team mate Karim Benzma has been at the club for almost ten seasons, making a total of 405 appearance for Los Blancos, scoring 190 goals. 

However, the reports of a reduced price for both should be taken with caution, as the outlet that has reported the news has a reputation for reporting things that don't always turn out to be true. 

