Tottenham Reportedly Show Interest in Southampton Defender With Serge Aurier's Future in Doubt

Tottenham have shown an interest in signing Southampton right back Cedric Soares, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has impressed on the south coast since joining from Sporting CP in the summer of 2015, and is attracting interest from a number of clubs, most recently being linked with a move to Manchester United.

Now, the Mirror are reporting that Mauricio Pochettino is keen to raid his old club for the services of Soares.

The Euro 2016 champion is likely to leave St Mary's this season, especially if the club is one of the three relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

However, Spurs' reported interest in the full back does cast a doubt over the future of Serge Aurier.

The 25-year-old moved to the Premier League from French giants Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but has failed to make the impact that he would have hoped to. He has made a total of just 17 league appearances for Tottenham this season.





If Soares is to arrive in the summer, that would mean that the Ivory Coast international would drop further down the pecking order - with former Burnley right back Kieran Trippier currently first choice.

Soares has made 93 appearances for Southampton since his move from Portugal, but has been unable to turn around the team's form this season. The south coast club sit in the third and final relegation spot, four points from safety, with just four games left to play.

The Portuguese international could be looking to impress his suitors when he features for his country at the World Cup in Russia this summer.