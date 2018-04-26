Report: Watford Ready to Negotiate With Barcelona to Extend Gerard Deulofeu Loan

Watford has decided to see on-loan winger Gerard Deulofeu stay at Vicarage Road on a more permanent basis, and is preparing an approach to his parent-club Barcelona, according to reports.

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Watford have reportedly decided that they would like to see on-loan winger Gerard Deulofeu stay at Vicarage Road on a more permanent basis, and are preparing an approach to his parent-club Barcelona.

The former Everton winger joined the Hornets on a six-month loan deal in January, but has missed the last seven Premier League games due to a fractured foot he sustained in the 1-0 win against his former club. 

Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo now report that Watford manager Javi Gracia has decided that he would like to work with the 24-year-old for a longer period of time, after being impressed with the four games that he had played before sustaining his injury. 

The report claims that the main stumbling block of a permanent switch would be convincing the player of the ambitions of the club going forward, as well as meeting the wage demands of the player.   

However, the player is said to have settled well at Watford, with the only set back being his injury. The player is also reportedly keen on continuing to work with Gracia. 

Deulofeu's Barcelona contract expires next summer (2019), but the Catalan club are expected to attempt to negotiate a new contract with the player in order to raise the €25m release clause currently in his contract. 

Watford are keeping an eye on the player's contract situation at Barcelona, and will act accordingly depending on how the scenario plays out.

It is possible that Deulofeu could make his return from injury before the end of the season, with the final home game of the season against Newcastle United earmarked as a possible return date. 

