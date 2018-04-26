Watford Ready to 'Negotiate' With Barcelona to Extend Stay of Loan Star Gerard Deulofeu

Watford have reportedly decided that they would like to see on-loan winger Gerard Deulofeu stay at Vicarage Road on a more permanent basis, and are preparing an approach to his parent-club Barcelona.

The former Everton winger joined the Hornets on a six-month loan deal in January, but has missed the last seven Premier League games due to a fractured foot he sustained in the 1-0 win against his former club.

Unfortunately I will be out from the pitch for some time but I will work very hard everyday in order to be back and ready to play. Thank you for all the support.

Desafortunadamente estaré fuera un tiempo pero trabajaré muy duro para volver pronto a jugar. Gracias por el apoyo. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G7Em9tfjev — Gerard Deulofeu (@gerardeulofeu) February 27, 2018

Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo now report that Watford manager Javi Gracia has decided that he would like to work with the 24-year-old for a longer period of time, after being impressed with the four games that he had played before sustaining his injury.

The report claims that the main stumbling block of a permanent switch would be convincing the player of the ambitions of the club going forward, as well as meeting the wage demands of the player.

However, the player is said to have settled well at Watford, with the only set back being his injury. The player is also reportedly keen on continuing to work with Gracia.

(You may also be interested in Watford Skipper Set to Miss Remaining Matches After Suffering a Foot Injury in Stalemate)

Deulofeu's Barcelona contract expires next summer (2019), but the Catalan club are expected to attempt to negotiate a new contract with the player in order to raise the €25m release clause currently in his contract.

Watford are keeping an eye on the player's contract situation at Barcelona, and will act accordingly depending on how the scenario plays out.

It is possible that Deulofeu could make his return from injury before the end of the season, with the final home game of the season against Newcastle United earmarked as a possible return date.