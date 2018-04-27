Christian Benteke Admits Frustration at Own 'Clumsy' Finishing in Sympathetic Interview

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has admitted that his lack of goals this season is down to him being 'clumsy'.

The Belgian attacker, once one of the most feared centre-forwards in the Premier League, has only found the back of the net on two occasions for the Eagles this term and is going through one of the worst periods of his career.

Even his spell at Liverpool was more productive, as he registered nine strikes in 14 starts. And after going without scoring a single goal since January 30, he has offered an explanation.

“In the past I have had just one opportunity on the match and I scored,” he said, via the Mirror. “This year, I feel more involved in the game, I make more effort but I’m not rewarded. I do not say it’s the fault of others, I’m clumsy, lack of lucidity, lack of success too. But I will work.”

Benteke has also admitted that his World Cup chance hangs in the balance and it's been quite a worry for him.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

“I knew it was 50-50, I’m no longer a kid, I also knew the reason – it’s my statistics and not the overall quality of my matches.

“If I look at those who play in my place, I think they’re not in their best shape either. I should be in. In the end, the fact of not being in that squad had both negative and positive effect. Negative because I did not make it, even if it was only for one game. The positive was that it allowed me to stay in my club and to be able to work on knowing why I was not taken in. And to address it.

“If I had to miss [the World Cup], it would hurt me but I would recover.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“For my family, my family, my cousins, it would be different. It is also their dream. It’s not an individual sport where I’m alone. The more time goes, the more pressure I will feel, because they want it to work again for me, for me to be there.

“They’d see me on TV, with the others, with the team but I’m more motivated than ever. Everything that’s happening, it’s just a bonus. I’ll never spit in the soup. From where I came from, what I’ve done is already very good.

“I know I’ll never have Cristiano Ronaldo’s career, I’m not asking for it, but all I want is recognition.”

