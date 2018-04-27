Harsh Treatment: Paul Pogba Claims He Is 'Judged Differently' to Other Midfield Players

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba believes that he is 'judged differently' to other players in his position, claiming that he is consistently judged on things that are not the norm for midfielders, like goals and assists in every game.

The £89m Frenchman has come in for heavy criticism at times this season, failing to escape the harsh glare of pundits, the press and even fans despite often bossing games for United.

A failure to seemingly fit into Jose Mourinho's system and alleged fall outs with the boss - which the player has denied - have even led to calls for him to be moved out of Old Trafford.

"It's quite funny because we don't judge me on the midfield part. We judge me on assists and goals and that's the truth," Pogba said an interview with Sky Sports.

"I can make an outstanding game, but if I don't score or make an assist they will say, 'that is normal', or whatever," he added, suggesting the way people view his performances is harsh.

"But if someone else does it, it is different. They will maybe be man of the match."

Pogba could choose to let the critics get to him, but he is using it as motivation instead.

"I think I'm judged differently, but it's good. It makes me improve as well, it is a challenge for me and I take it in a good way," the 25-year-old explained.

"I don't take it in a bad way. I'll try to score and make assists and that's it. I still want to do my job in midfield. If I can help the team in attack and defence and make a difference I will do it. If I can score and assist it is even better."

Pogba will be back in action at the heart of the United midfield this weekend when Arsenal visit Old Trafford for the very last time under the management of Arsene Wenger. United won 3-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, during which Pogba was sent off.