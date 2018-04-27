Isco Considered a 'Major Doubt' for Champions League Second Leg Against Bayern

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is considered a 'major doubt' for the second leg of the Champions League semi final against Bayern Munich next week as a result of the shoulder problem he suffered during the first leg of the tie this week.





Isco had to leave the game at half-time and was replaced by eventual match winner Marco Asensio, who ensured Real hold the aggregate advantage in the tie.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

As a result of his 'shoulder sprain', Marca now consider it 'very unlikely' that Isco will have recovered in time to face Bayern at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The expected absence of Dani Carvajal, also injured in the first leg, was already a blow to Real as they look to hold onto their aggregate lead and reach a fourth Champions League final in the space of the last five years.

Last season, Los Blancos became the first club in the Champions League era to successfully retain their title when Juventus were put to the sword in the final. No European champions had previously defended their crown since AC Milan in 1990.

Real are now looking to become the first side to win three successive European titles since Bayern in the mid 1970s. Ajax also won three European Cups back-to-back earlier in the decade, Real's five successive wins in the earliest years of the European Cup remains the benchmark for dominance in the competition.