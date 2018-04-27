Man Utd Face Serious Competition for Lazio Star As Juventus 'Open Talks' With Midfielder's Camp

Manchester United could miss out on long-term target Sergey Milinkovic-Savic after reports claimed that Juventus had opened talks with the Lazio star.

Calciomercato report that I Bianconeri have held discussions with their Serie A counterparts and the midfielder's camp about trading Stadio Olimpico for Turin in the summer as they look to trump United to his signature.

Milinkovic-Savic's agent - former pro Mateja Kezman - is believed to have been in constant dialogue with Juventus for a number of weeks now and wish to poach him from Lazio before the Red Devils get their act together and make a move themselves.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

United have been touted as a future destination for the 23-year-old, but their chances of landing him could be in jeopardy if Milinkovic-Savic decides that staying in Italy is in his best interests for the time being.

Both clubs wish to land midfield reinforcements in the close season, but Lazio are holding firm over the sale of their prized asset with owner Claudio Lotito demanding a fee of at least £70m for Milinkovic-Savic.

Neither United or Juventus have been put off by the figure as of yet, and Lazio may end up being the beneficiaries of any bidding way between the European giants if one arises.

if they get him there is actually no point in watching the Serie A for the next 15 years — Shehryar (@Shehryar1995) April 27, 2018

(You may also be interested in Barcelona Reportedly Join Juventus & Bayern Munich in Race for Man Utd Winger Anthony Martial)



Juventus appear to have turned their attentions away from Liverpool contract rebel Emre Can after they grew tired of waiting for a concrete answer from the German about where his future lay.

United, meanwhile, will lose Marouane Fellaini on a free transfer and Michael Carrick to retirement this summer - factors that have ensured manager Jose Mourinho wants to make a new midfielder his priority when the window opens next month.

Milinkovic-Savic would join up with international teammate Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford if he opted to move to the Premier League, but Juve will do all that they can to convince him that remaining on the continent is the best decision he could make.

