Mauricio Pochettino Insists He Is Working as Though He Will Be at Tottenham 'for Life'

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has sought to clarify a comment he made after his side's FA Cup elimination last weekend.

The Argentinian tactician seemed to suggest that he was ready to give up, having gone yet another season without silverware. But he has since attempted to clear things up, insisting he's keen on fulfilling his contract, as well as possibly extending.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"It was not a message I was sending to someone, I was only explaining in the context of the question that the project is so strong [and] we believe in this project," he said, speaking on Sky Sports Premier League ahead of Spurs' clash with Watford on Monday.





"The club cannot behave like different clubs and I think the club needs to keep going with the project, keep pushing in this direction, trying to achieve all the things that the club want. But it was not a message for someone. It was what I felt and I told you how I feel.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I am working, and I work, in every single project at every single club like I am going to be here for life. The only thing I wanted to translate is that the club is in the right way, that we cannot compare, that we need time to win.

"After three or four years now we are able to compete with clubs like United, City, Chelsea or Liverpool but there is still a lot of work to do."

The manager added that he's still impressed by the club's project which, save the silverware, does look to be working very well as they keep on developing young talent.

"I think it is an exciting project at Tottenham, different to other clubs, but I still have a three-year contract and then obviously there is a decision," he continued. "I always say football is the present and then the decision comes from the owner of the club, my boss, Daniel, to trust or not trust in myself."