Norwich Complete Signing of Huddersfield Midfield Starlet on 2-and-a-Half Year Deal

Norwich City have completed the signing of talented midfielder Saul Milovanovic on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Huddersfield Town.

The 17-year-old, who will immediately take up residence in the club's youth development squad, has signed on until June 2020 and the Canaries came to an agreement with the Terriers over his transfer.

Norwich's official website revealed the news on Friday after the deal was completed, and Milovanovic expressed his happiness after earning himself a contract after an initial three-week trial at Carrow Road.

We are delighted to announce the signing of young midfielder Saul Milovanovic! #ncfc



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/CWB4qra0SI pic.twitter.com/LOGfFhmsPT — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 26, 2018

He said: "I'm just glad that it's finally happened because I've been looking for an opportunity like this. It's category one football here and I'll be playing with and against some of the top young players in England.

"I knew Steve Weaver [Academy Manager] from Huddersfield and it's great to join up with him again. I also knew Jordan (Thomas) from Huddersfield so he's helped me settle in.

"Steve said it's a good club and that they look after you. He also said there is a clear pathway to the first team and the manager [Daniel Farke] likes young players so that's great for me.

(You may also be interested in Wes Hoolahan Pens Open Letter to Norwich Fans After Announcing Decision to Leave the Canaries)

"I'm a holding midfielder and a technical player and I like to get into pockets of space. I like a good pass as well. I can't wait for next season. I'm looking forward to playing in the league and establishing myself as a regular starter for the Under-23s and then hopefully I can start training with the first team."

Milovanovic enjoyed a 19-minute run out for Norwich in their Premier League 2 win over Wolves on 15th April, and did enough in that game and in training to convince manager Farke to take a punt on him.

The ex-Liverpool trainee joined Huddersfield Under-18 set up following his release by the Merseysiders, and has now taken the next step on the path to professional football by dropping down a division with the aim of making a name for himself in Norfolk.

