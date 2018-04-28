Antonio Conte Issues Warning to Tottenham & Liverpool As Chelsea Chase Last Champions League Place

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has issued a warning to both Tottenham and Liverpool, claiming his side's hopes of finishing in the top four are still alive.

The Blues currently sit in fifth and are four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with four games left to play, with Conte warning their rivals that his side aren't giving up the fight for a Champions League place despite the points gap.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Speaking to the Metro ahead of their game against Swansea on Saturday, Conte admitted a win for his side would pile the pressure on the teams above to match their result.

He said: "First of all we have to try to get three points at Swansea and it won’t be easy because we are going to play against a team that is fighting to avoid relegation.

"Swansea have won four of their last five games at home, it means they are in good form We must pay great attention but at the same time if we want to continue to have an opportunity take a place in the Champions League we need to get three points and try to put a bit of pressure on the teams that are higher than us."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

After storming to the Premier League title in 2016/17, it has been a very disappointing defence from Chelsea this season who have never looked like holding onto their crown.

However Conte still remains optimistic about finishing in the top four, and went onto claim Chelsea need to gain as many points possible from their remaining games if they are to do so.

He added: "It won’t be easy but at the same time we must try to get as many points as possible from now until the end. We have to play a very difficult game but if we want to continue to have an opportunity to take a place in the Champions League we need to get points."

Chelsea's run-in begins with their match against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, before they host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge next weekend.