The agent of Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has been spotted in London, furthering speculation surrounding a potential move to the Premier League this summer.

It is understood that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in bringing Sarri to their respective clubs this summer, with both sides eager to tie down a new long-term manager sooner rather than later.

Sportitalia journalist Alfredo Pedullà (via Football Italia) claims that the 59-year-old is at the top of Chelsea's wishlist ahead of the summer transfer window, insisting that the club's hierarchy see Sarri as the perfect replacement to Antonio Conte.

There have also been rumors on Italian television suggesting that Tottenham could make a move for Sarri if Mauricio Pochettino is poached by one of Europe's biggest sides.

But Rai Sport insists that Arsenal have the head start over their north London rivals, with attention at the Emirates starting to shift away from the proposed appoint of Luis Enrique - largely due to his high demands in the transfer market.

Sarri is much more lax when it comes to his involvement in the transfer market, often leaving decisions over potential arrivals to his employers.

It has also been claimed that the Italian head coach is open to a move to the Premier League if he cannot agree to a new deal at the Stadio San Paolo. Standard Sport have reported that Sarri is eager to boost his £1.3m a year contract in Naples, but that a move to England will be on the cards if an agreement can't be reached with his current club.

The former assistant manager at Empoli has been making European headlines this season for the performances of his attacking Napoli side, who are now just one point behind Juventus in the race for the league title.

The Ciucciarelli will travel to Fiorentina on Sunday as they look to leapfrog Juventus with just three games left this season, while the Old Lady will be hoping they can open up a four-point lead over Napoli with a victory against Inter on Saturday.