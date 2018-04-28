Arsenal Monitoring €40m-Rated Juve Star As Italians Weigh Up Defender's Future in Turin

Daniele Rugani is interesting Arsenal amid concerns that the Juventus defender's future in Turin is up for discussion.

CalcioMercato has reported that the current Serie A leaders are mulling over Rugani's future, and that the Gunners may be primed to try and snap up their apparent long-term transfer target if he becomes available.

I Bianconeri are not actively looking to sell the 23-year-old, and would need to be tempted into doing so with offers believed to around the €40m mark required.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

With Rugani not being a certain starter under boss Massimiliano Allegri, however, there are rumours that the Italy international may look to depart in favour of regular first-team football and Juve may not stand in his way.

Despite Arsenal being in the middle of a turbulent era in their history due to Arsene Wenger stepping down after 22 years as manager, reports have linked them with a variety of summer acquisitions even though no successor has yet been confirmed.

That makes this particular rumour concerning Rugani in the 'take with a pinch of salt' category, but it could well be that the club's hierarchy want to land the centre-back regardless of who is in charge next term.

Daniele Rugani is seriously considering his future this summer amid reported interest from Arsenal. (Source - Calciomercato)



I genuinely think he's attainable this summer. Maybe not too Arsenal, but somebody should make a serious move to buy him. — Kristian Sturt - Transfer News (@FootieWriter) April 26, 2018

(You may also be interested in Roma Face Fight to Keep Midfield Ace As Juventus & Inter Consider Making Summer Offers)



With Allegri's own future at the Allianz Stadium also in doubt - the Italian has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal themselves in recent times - Rugani may opt to stay in his homeland if a potential successor offers him more minutes on the pitch for the reigning champions.

Rugani has featured 22 times for Juventus this season and, although 20 of that appearances have come from the start, he has failed to nail down a regular starting berth due to the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Medhi Benatia standing in his way.

He has only made 63 appearances for Juventus over the past three seasons and it could be a case of Rugani upping sticks to get his professional career back on track if he isn't handed more senior opportunities in the near future.

