Arsenal Monitoring €40m-Rated Juve Star As Italians Weigh Up Defender's Future in Turin

By 90Min
April 28, 2018

Daniele Rugani is interesting Arsenal amid concerns that the Juventus defender's future in Turin is up for discussion.

CalcioMercato has reported that the current Serie A leaders are mulling over Rugani's future, and that the Gunners may be primed to try and snap up their apparent long-term transfer target if he becomes available.

I Bianconeri are not actively looking to sell the 23-year-old, and would need to be tempted into doing so with offers believed to around the €40m mark required.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

With Rugani not being a certain starter under boss Massimiliano Allegri, however, there are rumours that the Italy international may look to depart in favour of regular first-team football and Juve may not stand in his way.

Despite Arsenal being in the middle of a turbulent era in their history  due to Arsene Wenger stepping down after 22 years as manager, reports have linked them with a variety of summer acquisitions even though no successor has yet been confirmed.

That makes this particular rumour concerning Rugani in the 'take with a pinch of salt' category, but it could well be that the club's hierarchy want to land the centre-back regardless of who is in charge next term.

(You may also be interested in Roma Face Fight to Keep Midfield Ace As Juventus & Inter Consider Making Summer Offers)

With Allegri's own future at the Allianz Stadium also in doubt - the Italian has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal themselves in recent times - Rugani may opt to stay in his homeland if a potential successor offers him more minutes on the pitch for the reigning champions.

Rugani has featured 22 times for Juventus this season and, although 20 of that appearances have come from the start, he has failed to nail down a regular starting berth due to the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Medhi Benatia standing in his way.

He has only made 63 appearances for Juventus over the past three seasons and it could be a case of Rugani upping sticks to get his professional career back on track if he isn't handed more senior opportunities in the near future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)