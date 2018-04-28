Boca Juniors Set Sights on Offering Regular Football to Out of Favour Manchester City Star

Argentine champions Boca Juniors have set their sights on a move for out-of-favour Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Bravo played every minute of Manchester City's FA Cup and League Cup runs this season, but has seen just 45 minutes of Premier League action since the arrival of Ederson last summer.

Boca are prepared to offer Bravo a return to regular first-team football at La Bombonera, but the move may depend on whether or not they advance to the next stage of the South American Champions League, the Copa Libertadores.

Boca Juniors want to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (35) in August and are willing to give him a 4-year contract as they aim to win the Copa Libertadores. [La Cuarta] pic.twitter.com/3Fs6h7yQKY — City Watch (@City_Watch) April 27, 2018

A 2-0 home defeat to Palmeiras on Thursday means that Boca have just one win from four games in their group, leaving them in 3rd place. The top two teams advance to the next stage, while the third placed team goes into the Copa Sudamericana.

“Our idea is to analyse what will happen in the Copa Libertadores," a Boca source told Chilean newspaper La Cuarta. "If we advance to the next round, we will go for a new goalkeeper, with Claudio Bravo one of the likely reinforcements. Otherwise, we will stick with what we have.”

(You may also be interested in Manchester City Midfield Ace Wants to Extend Etihad Stay Past Contract's 2020 Expiry)

Bravo is contracted to City until 2020 but the club would not be heartbroken to see him leave, as his performances were consistently underwhelming when he was the first choice goalkeeper.

However, it is likely that Pep Guardiola would want a replacement if Bravo were to leave, with little backup currently at the club.

England Under-21 international Angus Gunn may be one for the future, but he has spent the season on loan at Norwich and would probably be unwilling to give up regular first-team football.