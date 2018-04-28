Boca Juniors Set Sights on Offering Regular Football to Out of Favour Manchester City Star

By 90Min
April 28, 2018

Argentine champions Boca Juniors have set their sights on a move for out-of-favour Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Bravo played every minute of Manchester City's FA Cup and League Cup runs this season, but has seen just 45 minutes of Premier League action since the arrival of Ederson last summer.

Boca are prepared to offer Bravo a return to regular first-team football at La Bombonera, but the move may depend on whether or not they advance to the next stage of the South American Champions League, the Copa Libertadores.

A 2-0 home defeat to Palmeiras on Thursday means that Boca have just one win from four games in their group, leaving them in 3rd place. The top two teams advance to the next stage, while the third placed team goes into the Copa Sudamericana.

“Our idea is to analyse what will happen in the Copa Libertadores," a Boca source told Chilean newspaper La Cuarta. "If we advance to the next round, we will go for a new goalkeeper, with Claudio Bravo one of the likely reinforcements. Otherwise, we will stick with what we have.”

(You may also be interested in Manchester City Midfield Ace Wants to Extend Etihad Stay Past Contract's 2020 Expiry)

Bravo is contracted to City until 2020 but the club would not be heartbroken to see him leave, as his performances were consistently underwhelming when he was the first choice goalkeeper. 

However, it is likely that Pep Guardiola would want a replacement if Bravo were to leave, with little backup currently at the club. 

England Under-21 international Angus Gunn may be one for the future, but he has spent the season on loan at Norwich and would probably be unwilling to give up regular first-team football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)