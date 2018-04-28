Dani Carvajal Hopeful of Return for Bayern Munich Clash After Picking Up Injury in First Leg Win

April 28, 2018

Dani Carvajal has not ruled himself out of a return ahead of his side's crucial Champions League semi-final second leg with Bayern Munich next week, despite being forced off through injury in Germany on Wednesday evening. 

The 26-year-old was replaced by Karim Benzema with just over 20 minutes remaining at the Allianz Arena after picking up a knock. 

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

It was thought that the Spaniard would be able to play no part when the Bundesliga champions travel to the Spanish capital on May 1; hunting for a way back into the contest with the aggregate score at 2-1 in Los Blancos' favour. 

However, while speaking to Marca, Carvajal was reluctant to rule himself out of the tie, insisting despite him still waiting to understand the full scale of the issue, he is hopeful that he will be available for Zinedine Zidane's selection. 

"I'm waiting for the tests, to see what's going on," the right back said. "I'm calm. I feel a little bit of pain, but in the end, they are the occupational hazards, they are situations that athletes expose themselves to. 

"I'm waiting, but I hope it's as little time as possible."

The highly-rated defender is unavailable for Real Madrid's clash with his hometown club Leganes on Saturday; however, should he return to the squad ahead of the Bayern Munich tie, the 26-year-old is under no illusions of how tough his side's challenge will be. 

"It was difficult and intense, and Bayern had a great game," the World Cup-bound man added. "But we had a lot of effectiveness and the one that scores the most goals wins. 

"We were effective, but there are still 90 minutes left, and we will have to suffer."

