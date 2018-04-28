Mauricio Pochettino Fearful English Midfielder Could Miss Rest of Season Through Injury

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Harry Winks is doubtful to play again this season, as his recovery from a knee injury continues.

The Englishman has been out of action since February after suffering from a knee injury, and many had hoped he would be back in time for Tottenham's final few games of the season after the midfielder travelled to Qatar to continue his rehabilitation programme.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However speaking to talkPSORT prior to Tottenham's Premier League clash against Watford at Wembley, Pochettino conceded that it's highly doubtful Winks will feature for Tottenham for the remainder of the season.

He said: “It is difficult because we are assessing him and it will be not easy for him to play again this season."





It's a huge blow for the 22-year-old who'd had a very promising season up till his unfortunate injury. He impressed during Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the Champions League group stages, putting in a very composed and mature performance in the midfield on such a big stage.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He then gradually began featuring more under Pochettino and many began even pondering whether Gareth Southgate would be tempted to pick Winks in his World Cup squad for the summer.





However, the injury has meant he's spent almost three months on the sidelines, and the chance for Winks to impress the England selectors looks to have passed.

Southgate is already facing a selection headache in the midfield after it was revealed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the World Cup after suffering ligament damage during Liverpool's Champions League semi final first leg against Roma.