Reds Fans Lay Into Liverpool Star on Twitter After Wasteful Performance Against Stoke

Liverpool were unable to follow their 5-2 Champions League victory over AS Roma in midweek up with another win, dropping two points at home to a visiting Stoke City on Saturday.

The Reds were guilty of squandering several chances, but Netherlands star Gini Wijnaldum was singled out by fans during the frustrating 0-0 draw.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The former Newcastle man has had his moments this season and does have an eye for goal. However, his finishing against Stoke left many supporters angry, especially as he kept taking shots from unreasonable distances.

Of course, his performance wouldn't have been placed under the microscope as keenly if the Anfield side had nicked a win, but fans can't really be blamed for laying into Wijnaldum after such a poor and wasteful display.

Here are a few of the reactions from a disappointed section of Reds fans:

Wijnaldum doing nothing either. Severe lack of creators in the XI. Missing Ox big time in midfield. — EBL (@EBL2017) April 28, 2018

And now Wijnaldum is in the front 3. Disaster. — EBL (@EBL2017) April 28, 2018

Stg if I see Gini Wijnaldum take one more long shot I'm turning this off — C (@oftheKop) April 28, 2018

Wijnaldum's finishing is so bad, I cannot put it into words. #LFC #LIVSTK — H. (@LastTeetotaler) April 28, 2018

Please stop shooting Wijnaldum — . (@Sadioesque) April 28, 2018

Wijnaldum has shite-is. Half the player he was last season, but rated because he’s had four solid home games this season. — TheBoyDuddus (@riamdaniel) April 28, 2018

Watching Wijnaldum is so frustrating, he is so average — Matt Wallis (@MatthewWallis) April 28, 2018

The Reds, though, will be looking forward to their second-leg clash against the Italian side on Wednesday. A positive result is likely to make their fans forget all about the weekend's disappointment.