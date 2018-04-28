Sam Allardyce Expecting to Remain as Everton Boss Next Season After Constructive Moshiri Talks

Sam Allardyce has backed himself to remain Everton manager next season despite failing to be completely reassured over his future by Farhad Moshiri.

The Blues boss travelled to London with director of football Steve Walsh to meet the club's majority shareholder on Thursday - a meeting which many fans were hoping would be Moshiri's way of telling Allardyce he wouldn't be kept on past the end of this term.

However, Allardyce told the press (h/t the Mirror) ahead of his side's clash with Huddersfield that the talks had been positive and that he expected to stay on at Goodison Park for the final year of his contract.

Sam Allardyce today confirmed he has held talks with Farhad Moshiri & has already started planning for next season with the Toffees.



Everton fans right now: pic.twitter.com/1qJCsaNc2o — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 27, 2018

The 63-year-old said: “We discussed next season and if I wasn’t going to be here, why would we be discussing next season at great length?

“I think that I have found Farhad nothing but supportive from day one and still just as supportive on Thursday.

“What they asked me to do, I’ve done. I can’t do any more than what I’ve achieved up to this point. Well, yes I could. We could have got better results and more points, but I think under the circumstances when you look at the overall position, I think we’ve achieved a lot.”

Right, if we want Sam Allardyce to go, we need to show it. Every game until the end of the season, we need to ensure that everyone at the club are in no doubt of the fans opinion on Sam Allardyce. Chanting, singing, banners, whatever. Just get our message across. — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) April 27, 2018

Allardyce has only won nine of the 23 matches he has taken charge of and has had to fend off continuous rumours that he will relieved of his duties when this campaign ends next month.

Evertonians have called for the ex-England manager to be sacked due to poor results and a style of football that goes against what they want to see, but Allardyce bullishly insisted that he had no worries about remaining in his post after the constructive talks in the capital.

He said the same stuff before West Ham give him the bullet... — Tom🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TommyD1878) April 27, 2018

He added: “Clarity is the fact I’ve had a meeting with him and I’m telling you the meeting was about what’s happening next season.

“Farhad doesn’t feel the need to come out and say anything publicly, so I’m saying we had a meeting yesterday to discuss next season's plans, pre-season and players and which direction we’re going to go in.

“By the fact we’ve had the meeting, he’s in the position where he doesn’t feel he needs to come out and say anything. If he did, you would say ‘oh, he’s had the dreaded vote of confidence’.”