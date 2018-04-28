Spanish Report Claims Philippe Coutinho Has Urged Barcelona to Sign Ex-Liverpool Teammate

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has urged Barcelona to sign his former Anfield teammate Emre Can this summer - according to one Spanish report, that is.

The German, who is currently out of action with a back injury, is out of contract at Liverpool this summer and can leave on a free transfer should he not want to sign a new contract.

Now according to notorious Spanish rumours outlet Don Balon (via Daily Star), Coutinho who swapped Anfield for the Nou Camp in January, is urging his new club to sign the midfielder up before other clubs can.

Barcelona will likely be in the market for a midfielder this summer with club legend Andres Iniesta ending his 22-year affiliation with La Blaugran. In addition, Andre Gomes is set to leave Camp Nou, having become unsettled under Ernesto Valverde this season.

If their interest in Can is real, Barcelona will face competition, with Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all linked with a move for the Germany international.

Can signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2014 and has made 115 Premier League appearances for the Reds during his four seasons at the club. However, despite his popularity with the fans - and one report recently has suggested the player could yet perform a u-turn and sign new terms with the Reds - it looks highly likely that his time on Merseyside is coming to an end.

Should he return from injury in time, Can is set to play a key role for Germany in their bid to defend their World Cup crown in Russia this summer.