Spanish Report Claims Philippe Coutinho Has Urged Barcelona to Sign Ex-Liverpool Teammate

By 90Min
April 28, 2018

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has urged Barcelona to sign his former Anfield teammate Emre Can this summer - according to one Spanish report, that is.

The German, who is currently out of action with a back injury, is out of contract at Liverpool this summer and can leave on a free transfer should he not want to sign a new contract.

Now according to notorious Spanish rumours outlet Don Balon (via Daily Star), Coutinho who swapped Anfield for the Nou Camp in January, is urging his new club to sign the midfielder up before other clubs can.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Barcelona will likely be in the market for a midfielder this summer with club legend Andres Iniesta ending his 22-year affiliation with La Blaugran. In addition, Andre Gomes is set to leave Camp Nou, having become unsettled under Ernesto Valverde this season.

If their interest in Can is real, Barcelona will face competition, with Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all linked with a move for the Germany international.

Can signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2014 and has made 115 Premier League appearances for the Reds during his four seasons at the club. However, despite his popularity with the fans - and one report recently has suggested the player could yet perform a u-turn and sign new terms with the Reds - it looks highly likely that his time on Merseyside is coming to an end.

Should he return from injury in time, Can is set to play a key role for Germany in their bid to defend their World Cup crown in Russia this summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)