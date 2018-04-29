Arsene Wenger Insists He Doesn't Regret Rejecting Offer to Become Man Utd Boss

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Arsene Wenger has insisted that he does not regret taking the opportunity to manage Manchester United when the job was offered to him back in 2001. 

The Frenchman met with the then United chairman, Martin Edwards, and was the Red Devils' preferred choice to replace Sir Alex Ferguson, but turned the down offer, opting instead to remain at Arsenal.

Wenger met with the United chairman on a number of occasions during that period and despite showing 'a little bit of interest' according to Edwards, he ultimately remained loyal to the Gunners. Ferguson delayed his retirement and spent another 12 years in charge, eventually leaving the club at the end of the 2012/13 season.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-MAN UTD

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's visit to Old Trafford on Friday, Wenger said: “No, Arsenal is the love of my life. I’ve turned many, many clubs down to stay here. I’ve had the challenge of moving to the stadium here. It’s just the way I feel in my life.

“Yes, I speak to everyone and yes I met Martin Edwards. Many people came to see me in my home but I was always loyal to this club.”

Wenger takes his Arsenal side to Old Trafford to play Manchester United for the final time on Sunday, and has had a number of memorable moments at the Theatre of Dreams during his 22-year tenure at Arsenal.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Wenger's visits to Old Trafford are often eventful and there has been plenty of controversy over the years. It has been the site of incredible triumph, winning the Premier League title but also despair - enduring some embarrassing defeats.

United - Arsenal is the defining rivalry of the early Premier League era. However, despite those classic battles, Wenger admitted that he is still hoping to get a good reception from the Old Trafford faithful on Sunday.


He quipped: “I got always a very good reception! I don’t know what kind of reception I will get. I will be focused on winning the game. There have been some great battles in 22 years. We will have to recover from this result. If I get a good reception I will take it.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)