6 of the Best Moments From a Significant Weekend of Premier League Football

The battle for survival should have become more clear cut this weekend, but somehow, it's become even more difficult to guess who will suffer the drop. Whilst West Brom still look doomed despite a mini resurgence under Darren Moore, Stoke and Southampton still have a fighting chance.

Ahead of them, Swansea, Huddersfield and West Ham are sitting precariously within reach of the current bottom three; it's all to play for with just two weeks left of the season.

Away from the relegation dogfight, Chelsea went some way to closing the gap on the top four, although it still seems unlikely that they'll break it. It would take a significant collapse from Liverpool or Tottenham for the Blues to gatecrash the group, but with the Reds having one eye on the Champions League, there's certainly a chance.

Let's take a look at some of the best moments from this weekend's Premier League action...

Best Goal

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

A tense affair in south Wales was decided early on by Cesc Fabregas' sumptuous strike, and it was a goal fit to win any game.

After Eden Hazard had rolled the ball into his path, the Spaniard bent a cultured effort past Lukasz Fabianski into the far corner to give the Blues the lead. The effort was Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal, and what a way to get it.

Best Assist

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Crystal Palace romped to a 5-0 victory over Leicester on Saturday, with the majority of their goals being scored in stylish fashion. The Eagles' third goal was particularly eye catching for the build up more than anything.

After Mamadou Sakho plucked an attempted through ball out of the sky with his chest, he strolled forward with purpose, head up, looking for a run.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek offered himself, and the Frenchman needed no second invitation to curl a delightful through ball to his teammate. It truly was a trademark Sakho moment.

Best Save

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

West Brom's form since the departure of Alan Pardew has been excellent (no surprises there), and Ben Foster has been a massive part of that.

The Englishman produced an unbelievable reflex save on Saturday to deny Newcastle an equaliser, in doing so keeping the Baggies' faint survival hopes alive. Foster's efforts rightly see him rewarded with our coveted 'Best Save' award, an accolade that every Premier League goalkeeper is desperate for (obviously).

Best Moment of Respect

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

In what was a touching moment, former foes Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson came together to recognise the Frenchman's contributions to Arsenal Football Club. Even Jose Mourinho acknowledged Wenger's efforts, a man notorious for slating the long standing Gunners boss.

The Premier League’s 3 greatest ever managers. pic.twitter.com/raNOrQoZR1 — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) April 30, 2018

Manchester United awarded Wenger with a commemorative gift, which read: "Presented to Arsene Wenger by Sir Alex Ferguson CBE and Jose Mourinho on behalf of Manchester United Football Club in recognition of the service to and achievements at Arsenal Football Club 1996-2018."





Nice touch.

Crystal Palace Make Club History

Clive Rose/GettyImages

As a result of their emphatic 5-0 mauling of the Foxes, Crystal Palace recorded their largest ever Premier League victory. The win replaced the 5-1 win over Newcastle back in 2015 as the Eagles' record win, and was an icing on the cake moment given the fact that the three points effectively secured their Premier League status for another season.

Even Christian Benteke got on the scoresheet, meaning that two of his three goals this season have come against Claude Puel's men. Embarrassing.

Best Banter Run

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Even amongst all the tributes and plaudits for Arsene Wenger, it still hasn't slipped under the radar that the Gunners are the only team in England's top four leagues yet to pick up an away point this year.

Arsenal's away form in 2018:



❌ 1-2 Man United

❌ 1-2 Newcastle

❌ 1-2 Brighton

❌ 0-1 Spurs

❌ 1-3 Swansea

❌ 1-2 Bournemouth



Only team in England’s top 4 leagues not to get a single away point in 2018 pic.twitter.com/1RRKQjb7p0 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 29, 2018

Wenger deserve all the recognition he has got for what he's done with Arsenal, but even so, their away form is horrendous to say the least and deserves to be highlighted.