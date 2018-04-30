Arsenal Fans Were Seriously Impressed By Greek Starlet's Debut in Defeat to Manchester United

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

In what will likely be Arsene Wenger's last game against Jose Mourinho and Manchester United, the Frenchman's young Gunners side fell to a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

A last minute goal from Marouane Fellaini ensured Arsenal would come away from Manchester with nothing, despite Henrikh Mkhitaryan cancelling out Paul Pogba's early opener.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Despite the last minute blow handing the Londoners a disappointing defeat, fans were generally happy with the performance. Arsene Wenger handed game time to a contingent of youth players, including Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson, with more big name players rested in preparation for the second leg of the Europa League semi final.

However, it was young defender Kostantinos Mavropanos who seemed to impress the Arsenal fans the most, as the 20-year-old Greece youth international put in an imperious performance marking Romelu Lukaku.

Subsequently, with the top four well beyond the Guneers' reach, fans are calling for the young defender to start more games toward the end of the season. Numerous fans convinced are seemingly Wenger has found another potential world beater set to make a name for himself at Arsenal.



