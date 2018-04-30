Chelsea 'Interested' in Mauricio Pochettino as Potential Replacement for Antonio Conte

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Chelsea are said to be interested in replacing Antonio Conte with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino this summer. The Argentinian manager has had problems with the club's salary cap in the last couple of years, and the financial strength of Chelsea could be what persuades him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte is almost certain to leave London once the season ends, and it appears that Arsenal aren't the only side in England's capital to be on the hunt for a new boss - despite Conte winning the Premier League with the Blues only a year ago.

According to football consultant Ian McGarry, Chelsea are interested in snatching Pochettino from Spurs in what would be a highly controversial move should the deal go through.

"The interesting thing about Real Madrid is if Zidane doesn’t win the Champions League or suffers from burnout or whatever else that makes him step down, is the lack of coaches out there Real Madrid can recruit," McGarry began on The Transfer Window Podcast (via Daily Star).

"Pochettino would be something of a gamble because he’s not a serial winner, in fact he’s never won anything. But what they see in Pochettino is potential and a personality, someone who relates to players very well.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Chelsea are also interested in Pochettino. And although that’s a very long shot because of the history between Chelsea and Tottenham, it’s something Chelsea could do financially.

"Pochettino could stay in England, stay in London, perhaps get a bigger transfer budget, not the position he’s in now where he’s at loggerheads with his chairman over salaries."

Should Pochettino make the move across London, it would all but quash the club's links with Toby Alderweireld. Chelsea are interested, but Pochettino is ready to sell the 29-year-old this summer.

