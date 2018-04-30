FA Charge Newcastle Striker Islam Slimani With Violent Conduct After Incident in West Brom Defeat

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Newcastle United forward Islam Slimani has been hit with a charge of violent conduct by the Football Association, after appearing to kick out at a West Bromwich Albion player during Saturday's home defeat to the Baggies.

Slimani, who is on loan from Leicester, was caught on video lashing out, and the FA confirmed on Monday evening that the incident would be reviewed, with a potential three-match ban in the pipeline.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The FA statement read: "Newcastle United’s Islam Slimani has been charged with violent conduct following an incident during the game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday [28 April 2018].


"It happened in the 80th minute and was not seen by the match officials but caught on video.

He has until 6pm on 1 May 2018 to respond to the charge.

"Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time are referred by The FA to a panel of three former elite match officials. Each panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence.

"For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous."

Slimani has had a rough time at Newcastle so far, making just four league appearances since moving from Leicester in January. Should his ban come to fruition, he may not feature for the Magpies again - providing they don't take up an option to sign him permanently.

The FA have on Monday however decided not to charge Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with violent conduct, despite the Egyptian appearing to lash out at Bruno Martins Indi during the Reds' 0-0 draw with Stoke - which also took place on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)