FA Charge Newcastle Striker Islam Slimani With Violent Conduct After Incident in West Brom Defeat

Newcastle United forward Islam Slimani has been hit with a charge of violent conduct by the Football Association, after appearing to kick out at a West Bromwich Albion player during Saturday's home defeat to the Baggies.

Slimani, who is on loan from Leicester, was caught on video lashing out, and the FA confirmed on Monday evening that the incident would be reviewed, with a potential three-match ban in the pipeline.

The FA statement read: "Newcastle United’s Islam Slimani has been charged with violent conduct following an incident during the game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday [28 April 2018].





"It happened in the 80th minute and was not seen by the match officials but caught on video.

He has until 6pm on 1 May 2018 to respond to the charge.

"Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time are referred by The FA to a panel of three former elite match officials. Each panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence.



"For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous."

Slimani has had a rough time at Newcastle so far, making just four league appearances since moving from Leicester in January. Should his ban come to fruition, he may not feature for the Magpies again - providing they don't take up an option to sign him permanently.

The FA have on Monday however decided not to charge Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with violent conduct, despite the Egyptian appearing to lash out at Bruno Martins Indi during the Reds' 0-0 draw with Stoke - which also took place on Saturday.