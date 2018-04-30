Leicester City Striker Is 'Stupid' Says Premier League Legend Alan Shearer

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has labelled Leicester City striker Islam Slimani as 'stupid' after the Algerian kicked out at Craig Dawson whilst playing for Newcastle United on Saturday.

Slimani is on loan at Newcastle until the end of the season and has only made a handful of appearances since joining in January.

He may now make no more appearances for the Magpies, after kicking out at West Brom's Craig Dawson in the club's 1-0 defeat to the Baggies. Speaking on Match of the Day, as reported by the Leicester Mercury, Shearer said: ''He will get a three-match ban, I have no doubt about it.

''It’s stupid. You’ve hardly even played for Newcastle and that’s probably the last time he will play for Newcastle. It’s just daft, stupid.''

The referee did not spot the incident at the time but it seems inevitable that retrospective action will be taken and Slimani will be subsequently banned, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

This is just another part of what has been a pretty torrid period in English football for the Algerian front man. After being brought to Leicester for a club record fee in 2016, the 29 year old never really managed to establish himself in the Leicester side.

He has gone on to score just eight goals 39 Premier League appearances which is a far from impressive record, especially for someone who cost the Foxes around £30m.

If Slimani is banned, he will return to the King Power with a further tarnished reputation and the club may consider offloading him permanently in the summer.