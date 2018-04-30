'Play With a Smile': Trent Alexander-Arnold Says Liverpool Will Not Be Fazed By Roma Atmosphere

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted that him and his Liverpool side will not be fazed by the intimidating atmosphere of the Stadio Olimpico, and will 'play with a smile.'

The Reds go into the second leg with a 5-2 lead over AS Roma, but will be well aware of what the Italian side can do. They have already overturned a three goal deficit in the UEFA Champions League this season, and Liverpool will not go into the game with any complacency.

Speaking ahead of the game, as reported by The Mirror, the full back said: ''We’re going there with a job to do, to go there and win. The best advice is just enjoy it first and foremost. Play with a smile and don’t get fazed by the atmosphere or the opposition you’re up against.

''Personally and as a team we have jobs to do. Obviously we know it’s going to be an intimidating atmosphere and they will look to do what our fans did to them. We have to be prepared mentally and physically for that.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Liverpool this season and revealed that Liverpool will be going to Italy playing for a win: ''Obviously it’s another big game coming up. We will look to go there to win and get to the final. We know they are going to have to come and score goals. 

''They need to score goals to get through, same as City. We passed the City test and hopefully we pass the test on Wednesday. There’s pace in the side and when the opposition gamble, we can play in behind them. The front three especially will make the runs and we will look to find them.''


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)