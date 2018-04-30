'Play With a Smile': Trent Alexander-Arnold Says Liverpool Will Not Be Fazed By Roma Atmosphere

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted that him and his Liverpool side will not be fazed by the intimidating atmosphere of the Stadio Olimpico, and will 'play with a smile.'

The Reds go into the second leg with a 5-2 lead over AS Roma, but will be well aware of what the Italian side can do. They have already overturned a three goal deficit in the UEFA Champions League this season, and Liverpool will not go into the game with any complacency.

Speaking ahead of the game, as reported by The Mirror, the full back said: ''We’re going there with a job to do, to go there and win. The best advice is just enjoy it first and foremost. Play with a smile and don’t get fazed by the atmosphere or the opposition you’re up against.

Back to the Stadio Olimpico. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/vigJc2OoES — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 30, 2018

''Personally and as a team we have jobs to do. Obviously we know it’s going to be an intimidating atmosphere and they will look to do what our fans did to them. We have to be prepared mentally and physically for that.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Liverpool this season and revealed that Liverpool will be going to Italy playing for a win: ''Obviously it’s another big game coming up. We will look to go there to win and get to the final. We know they are going to have to come and score goals.

''They need to score goals to get through, same as City. We passed the City test and hopefully we pass the test on Wednesday. There’s pace in the side and when the opposition gamble, we can play in behind them. The front three especially will make the runs and we will look to find them.''



