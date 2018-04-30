Scottish Minnows Match 126 Year Record After Remaining Winless Throughout Entire Season

Scottish Championship side Brechin City have matched a record that has lasted over a century this season following their 5-1 defeat to Queen of the South on the final day of the campaign, confirming that the club would be relegated with just four points to their name.

The City went throughout the entire campaign without picking up a single win, something that was last managed 126 years ago by Vale of Leven during the 1891/92 season.

Brechin City haven't picked up a single point since the beginning of January, and their highlight of the league campaign arguably came in a 1-1 draw against former Scottish Premiership side Dundee United back in November.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

Daren Dodds's side, who are one of just two part-time clubs in the Scottish second tier, secured promotion last season via the play offs.

But their tally of just four points has matched Scotland's all-time lowest tally for a single campaign. It is also the lowest amount of points a team has managed to accumulate during the three-points-for-a-win era.

The club's chairman Ken Ferguson is confident that Brechin City can bounce back straight away next season, insisting that the odds were always stacked against them following their promotion last season.

If Arsenal are the Invincibles for going a whole season without a defeat, what does that make Brechin City for going a whole season without a win? — Matt (@unitedkanamixer) April 28, 2018

"It's always been a positive club," Ferguson told the BBC. "We knew at the start of the season it was going to be a challenge.

"We're up against the best part-time team there is in Dumbarton, and you look at Falkirk and Dundee United - they are big clubs that have been in the Scottish Premiership. You look at a club like Brechin with the size of the stadium, the fan base - it was always going to be a struggle.

"We'll bounce back and come back stronger next year."