'The Sooner He Gets Out The Club, The Better' Arsenal Fans Rip Into Player After Defeat To United

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter after their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United to give goalkeeper David Ospina some serious stick.

The Colombian played in the game and fans believed that he was a large reason why they conceded a late goal and subsequently lost the game. The 29 year old has played mainly in the cup competitions this season but has replaced Petr Cech in the league in recent weeks as he recovers from a groin problem.

Arsenal fans were not pleased with his performance and many see him as nowhere near good enough to be their first choice goalkeeper.

No punches were pulled by fans of the North London club, with particular criticism related to the goalkeeper's height being posted.

At just 6ft tall, Ospina is very short for a goalkeeper and is therefore susceptible to being out-jumped by players who are more aerially gifted than him.

The Gunners will be looking to start afresh in the summer when Arsene Wenger finally leaves the club. There is likely to be a lot of ins and outs when the transfer window opens and fans will be hoping the position between the sticks is addressed.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

There have been reports that the club are interested in promising Toulouse keeper Alban Lafont, who has had an impressive season in Ligue 1.

Further to this, reports have been circulating that Arsenal and Chelsea may be set for a tug of war over Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. The Slovenian further proved what a great keeper he is against Arsenal on Thursday, making a string of stunning saves to keep the Gunners out.

