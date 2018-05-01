Celtic Close to Securing Loan Switch for Liverpool & England U17 Striking Sensation

Celtic are close to signing Liverpool and England youngster Rhian Brewster on a season long loan, according to reports.

Brewster shot to prominence when he won the golden boot during England's victory in the Under-17 World Cup last October, scoring eight goals in six games in the competition.

The 18-year-old joined Liverpool in 2015 when the club were under the management of current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, and according to the Herald the manager is keen to work with his former player again.

Brewster scored five goals in 11 games in Premier League 2 this season before his campaign was brought to a premature end by an ankle injury.

The report claims that both Liverpool and the player himself are open to a temporary move north of the border, with talks between both clubs now said to be at an advanced stage.

With Celtic potentially losing Moussa Dembele and loan star Odsonne Edouard returning to parent club Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Rodgers will be on the lookout for striking reinforcements, with the Liverpool youngster seeming to fit the bill.

2017 has been a massive year for me personally, would like to say thank you to everyone for their support on and off the pitch, hopefully 2018 is somehow even better and I can do more of what I love! 🙏 Happy New year! pic.twitter.com/F1olzTcXBs — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) December 31, 2017

Brewster is yet to make a competitive first team appearance for the Reds, but was included on the bench for the Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

The striker started his career at fellow Premier League giants Chelsea, but made the decision to join Liverpool at the age of 15 in the hope of having a better chance of playing first team football in the future.

Speaking to BBC Sport after his son's exploits in the Under-17 World Cup, Brewster's father, Ian, talked about the teenager's ambition to play football professionally.

He said: "I asked Rhian: 'If you got £10,000 at Chelsea or £5,000 at, let's say, Watford but played in front of big crowds, which would you choose?' He said 'Watford' straight away. That told me that he wanted to play football at the highest level, no matter where."