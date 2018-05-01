Crystal Palace Talisman Refuses to Rule Out Selhurst Departure Despite 'Happy to Stay' Comments

Wilfried Zaha has refused to close the door on a possible transfer away from Crystal Palace - despite admitting he is happy to stay at the club.

The Eagles talisman has been the subject of media interest throughout this season, with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur linked with summer swoops for Zaha's signature.

The winger, however, told Sky Sports that he was committed to remaining with Roy Hodgson's men for the foreseeable future and harboured no immediate plans to leave Croydon.

He said: "There's always going to be speculation. I am just trying to keep my head down, play my football. I am enjoying my football and I am contracted at Palace. I don't really see myself anywhere [else]."

Zaha has notched eight goals in 27 appearances for Palace this term, and his ever improving performances have been a key catalyst in the club's rise up the Premier League table and away from the growing relegation battle at the foot of the league standings.

The 25-year-old has slowly gotten better after he made a sensational return to Selhurst Park in July 2015 following his ill-fated two year spell with Manchester United - a move that Zaha realises wasn't the right one for him to make at that stage of his career.

Is there a more important player to one team than Wilfried Zaha? — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 28, 2018

However, the Ivory Coast international - who has been slammed by the press and opposition fans over diving claims all season long - revealed that he wouldn't be scared of ever leaving Palace again due to his United experience.

Indeed, Zaha added that the move had made him mentally stronger as a player and he wouldn't rule out a potential departure if the right switch came up over the course of his professional career.

How can you not love Wilfried Zaha #cpfc — Brooksy (@Jadey_oxo) April 30, 2018

He said:"I moved away when I was 19, 20, Whatever happened before happened and I have grown mentally. So that won't scare me, if I get the opportunity to move away eventually, that will not scare me because of what happened in the past.

"I feel like I'm a different person and a different player. I am a very ambitious person. I feel like I am a good player."