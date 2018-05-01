Liverpool Full Back Set to Miss UCL Meeting With Roma After Suffering Ankle Injury

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Liverpool full back Joe Gomez will not feature in Tuesday's Champions League clash against Serie A side AS Roma on Wednesday night, having suffered an ankle injury at the weekend.

The 20-year-old did not travel to Italy with the rest of the squad, who will be hoping to return to England with a place in the final booked.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Gomez, who was lambasted by Reds fans on the weekend after a poor performance in the 0-0 draw against Stoke City on Saturday, also got hit with an injury during the match and will not be ready in time to face the Italian outfit.

He was unlikely to start even if fit, given that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been Jurgen Klopp's man for the right-back position, but he would have provided a great option off the bench.

"Apart from the long-term injuries, only Joe is not here," the manager told Liverpool's official website regarding his squad.

"He had a little bit of a setback in the early stages of the last game. He came through somehow, to be honest, but after the game the injury was still there so we've left him at home.

"It's only a little setback for Joe, but we have to see how long he will be out for. I don't know at the moment.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"Apart from that, I think we are pretty complete. We have 20 players plus three goalkeepers, but a lot of kids are involved and Adam Lallana is here, too.

"[Henderson and Alexander-Arnold] have had a two-day recovery and today will train normally. Alberto got a little bit of a knock. We will see, but it looks like he can train tonight. The rest should be available."

The Reds are heading into the clash with a 5-2 advantage, having played out the first leg of the tie at home. But given Roma's incredible comeback against Barcelona last month, they have plenty of reasons to be wary.

